Saturday, April 30, 2022 – A woman reportedly abandoned her three-year-old daughter in a matatu and disappeared without a trace.

According to social media reports, she boarded the vehicle with her daughter and then alerted the conductor to look after her baby, claiming that she was going to the shop to pick up luggage.

The conductor got worried after she took long to return from the shop.

Apparently, the woman’s intention was to abandon the baby in the matatu.

She left the baby’s clothes packed in a bag.

The abandoned baby was taken to a nearby police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.