Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has blasted former Kimilili Member of Parliament, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, for claiming he is a big fool who doesn’t know the cause of the current economic crisis in the country.

On Wednesday, Kituyi who spoke during an Azimio rally in Bungoma County suggested that Sudi does not comprehend the worldwide dynamics that have led to the hike in prices of fuel and other commodities in the country.

Kituyi said Sudi thought that the price increase was sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta;

The former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General stated that factors like the tiff between Ukraine and Russia contributed to the current situation as regards the prices of the commodity.

“When Musalia Mudavadi joined William Ruto, I thought he would educate people like Oscar Sudi on the reasons that may have led to the increased price of fuel. Sudi has been saying that it is President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been occasioning the prices in fuel prices, while we all know it is the war between Russia and Ukraine. Where did he go to school?” posed Kituyi.

In his response, Sudi said he could not be compared to Kituyi, adding that his development record in Kapseret since he became an MP in 2013 speaks for itself.

He further challenged Kituyi to show forth his record after serving as the Kimilili MP for 10 years as the Minister of Trade and Industry in late Mwai Kibaki’s government and ultimately as UNCTAD Secretary-General.

“He cannot compare himself with Oscar Sudi, leave alone Musalia Mudavadi. He was MP for 10 years. What is the legacy he left to the common man? He later became a minister, and he then became UNCTAD secretary-general, what is his legacy, he is only known for showing off his private parts,” Sudi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.