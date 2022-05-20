Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has warned Kenyans against supporting the Azimio alliance, saying the coalition’s running mate, Martha Karua, doesn’t believe in God.

Speaking on Friday, Mutua, who is also Machakos County Governor, made it clear that he has worked with Martha Karua before in late former President Mwai Kibaki’s government and it’s widely known that she is an atheist.

Mutua further stated Martha Karua has never gone to any church to worship God because she is largely a non-believer and doesn’t believe in the existence of any God.

“Will you accept someone who does not believe in God to enter into the country’s leadership position?” Mutua asked Nakuru residents.

Karua has been on a series of tours in the Mt Kenya region popularising the Azimio La Umoja outfit led by ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

For the last two days, she had successful rallies in Timau, Kiirua, Makutano, Kianjai, Muthara, Karama, Kangeta, Laare, and Maua towns.

