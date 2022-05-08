Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachael Ruto, has asked Kenyans to adopt the six-piece mode of voting in what she termed as an effort to enhance the formation of a stable government if her husband is elected as President in the August Polls.

Addressing a congregation of women on Saturday, Rachael urged Kenyans to elect United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders from the MCAs, MPs, Governors, Women Representatives, Senators, and the President.

“So that we can have people who can manage the work for the Deputy President, these people, men and women that are holding this ladder, we must be in that thing you call a ‘suit’.On the 9th of August, we have a bridegroom. We have a bridegroom, who is the deputy president,” Rachael said.

“So that he can gain access to the statehouse, so as to do that, we must wear him a suit, so that he looks presentable.

From bottom (referring to legs) to top (referring to head). So we are saying from the bottom to the top should be our political party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA),” Rachael added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST