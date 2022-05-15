Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has predicted that Deputy President William Ruto will beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

Ruto, who is using Kenya Kwanza Alliance to endear himself to the masses, and Raila, who is using Azimio-One Kenya Alliance, are the two main candidates who are contesting for the presidency in August.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Ahmednasir, who in legal circles is known as Grand Mullah, said Raila has lost his traditional strongholds and this will make it easy for Ruto to frog march him in August.

Ahmednasir said in 2017, when Raila Odinga was competing with President Uhuru Kenyatta he got 80 percent of Western votes, 98 percent of Ukambani votes, and 75 percent of coastal votes yet the Son of Jomo beat him with 1.4 million votes.

Ahmednasir stated that currently, Raila has the support of 40 percent in western Kenya, 15 percent in Ukambani and 45 percent in the Coast region.

He concluded by saying that, Raila has no chance against Ruto and he will be beaten by a margin of 2.5 -3.5 million votes.

“In 2017 Hon Raila got 80% of Western votes, 98% of lower Eastern & 75% of Coast votes yet H.E UHURU crashed him with a victory margin of 1.4 Million votes. Today he is at 40% in Western, 15% in lower Eastern and 45% in Coast…Ruto will crash him with btw 2.5m to 3.5m votes…,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.