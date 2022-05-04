Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has castigated Azimio–One Kenya Alliance leaders for asking former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to appear for interviews for the coalition’s running mate position.

Last week, the Azimio leaders formed a committee that will be interviewing candidates who are interested in being Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

The members of the committee include Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

Reacting to the formation of the panel, Ruto said Raila Odinga is humiliating Kalonzo by subjecting him to interviews.

The second in command said the alliance led by Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta was attempting to undercut Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Party leader.

“Even though we are rivals, subjecting HE Kalonzo to a humiliating ‘examination’ is a form of impunity. We must band together to end the culture of political deception that has become the hallmark of some leaders.

“Every leader, regardless of the circumstances, is entitled to decency and respect. “Heshima si utumwa,” Ruto said on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.