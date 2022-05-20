Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade have stormed Embu County where they were welcomed by a sea of humanity.

While delivering his speech, Ruto, who is Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer, accused President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, of deceit and conmanship.

“Wale jamaa wa Azimio on hawaaminiki kabisa. Hivi juzi walifukuza Alfred Mutua, na sasa wamemfukuza Kalonzo Musyoka. Hata sai Kalonzo ameamua kurudi Nyumbani ili awachunge Ng’ombe wake.” Which barely translates to

“Those Azimio Leaders cannot be trusted at all costs. Not long ago they chased Machakos County boss Hon Alfred Nganga Mutua from Azimio. Kalonzo Musyoka was also shown the way, and he is currently looking after his cows.”

The second in command further called upon Kalonzo Musyoka not to give up easily and not to bow down to Uhuru and Raila whom he termed as political conmen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST