Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed why he abandoned the Jubilee Party and formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Wednesday when he met UDA aspirants from across the country and a section of religious leaders, Ruto disclosed that he left Jubilee Party after realising it was full of tribalism.

“I was heartbroken when Jubilee was demolished by tribalists who don’t believe in this country; I’m not complaining much today, but we have a new strong party, UDA,” Ruto said.

The second in command further said they have worked hard to build UDA, a party that everyone can identify with, and that he is convinced that the party will win the forthcoming general elections in August.

Ruto seemed to target members of the Kikuyu community since they form the majority of Jubilee Party top brass led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

