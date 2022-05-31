Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by one of the online polling firms has shown that Deputy President William Ruto is still the man to beat in the August 9th presidential election.

Though several media outlets and newspapers have been portraying DP Ruto as losing popularity after he nominated Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, numbers on the ground show otherwise.

The online poll had asked Kenyans who they would vote for president in August between Deputy President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Over 11,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 63.8 percent voted for Ruto, while 32.4 percent voted for Raila Odinga, who has selected Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate.

This is a good sign for Ruto and Gachagua, especially 70 days to Election Day.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll.

