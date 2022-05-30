Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken his presidential campaigns to Taita Taveta County, where he lectured President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, for causing disunity in the country.

The DP who spoke in Taveta town narrated how his boss and Raila caused disunity in their party as well as their big four agenda.

The second in command also said his opponents were bragging around with ideas of reggae and changing the constitution through Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) but their plan did not go through.

Ruto said God stopped BBI reggae after realizing that those pushing for it were political conmen.

“Tulikuwa tumepanga hiyo mpango yote ndani ya big four lakini wakati jamaa wa kitendawili alitutembelea alisambaratisha chama yetu, akasambaratisha ile serikali akasambaratisha hiyo maneno ya big four.

“Akasema ajira ya vijana sio maana ati tubadilishe katiba kwanza. Sasa tumezungushana na katiba miaka nne tumepoteza miaka nne tukihangaika na mambo ya kubadilisha katiba. Na walikuwa wanaturingia walikuwa wanasema ati nobody can stop reggae,”

He also urged Kenyans to elect him as President in August since he is not a conman like Uhuru and Raila Odinga.

