Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto surprised Kenyans after he broke protocol and invited Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua to speak during the annual National Prayer Breakfast held at Safari Park Hotel on Thursday.

The DP was supposed to invite President Uhuru Kenyatta who was the chief guest but he opted to consider Martha Karua, arguing that since Raila Odinga, his competitor, was absent, then Martha stood a chance of representing him.

“Because of the absence of my main competitor Raila Odinga, let me invite Martha Karua to speak,” Ruto said, making the President break into laughter.

Karua in her speech called out politicians to practice what they preach for the well-being of the country, especially during this electioneering period.

After Karua concluded her remarks, the Deputy President apologised for breaking protocol.

He also apologised for ambushing the Azimio la Umoja deputy presidential candidate, saying that she presented herself well.

“Thank you Martha even if I ambushed you. You have given a good account of yourself and sorry to the people of protocol if I have messed up in any way. I’m sorry,” he said.

