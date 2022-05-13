Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said Deputy President William Ruto is a conman and he managed to con Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula.

Speaking on Friday, Eugene said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance agreement where Ruto assured Mudavadi and Wetangula of a 30 percent stake in the government is not genuine.

In the agreement, Ruto has assured Mudavadi and Wetangula a 30 percent stake in the government should he clinch the Presidency in August.

However, the agreement was made with a condition that the two Western politicians must fight for DP Ruto to get 70 percent of the Western region’s votes. That was estimated at around 1.8 million votes.

Eugene said Ruto came up with the complex power-sharing plan to dupe Mudavadi and Wetangula because he knows that it would be difficult for the two to deliver 70 percent of Western Kenya.

The CS said Western Kenya is a stronghold of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Mudavadi and Wetangula cannot even manage to garner 5 percent of the Western Kenya vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.