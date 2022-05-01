Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto enjoys a cult-like following in the Mt Kenya region and may win the August 9th Presidential election hands down.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Kabando said while Ruto enjoys the support of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, there is one way of stopping him.

Kabando, who is a Narc Kenya member, said the only way former Prime Minister Raila Odinga can neutralise Ruto’s influence in Mt Kenya is to choose Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

“William Ruto is far ahead in popularity ratings. But when Raila Odinga picks the ‘iron lady’, #MarthaKarua4DeputyPresident most of Central Kenya and female voters nationally will swing #Rarua! This is the truth. Fact, my @narckenya party leader represents Patriotism, brilliance, courage and integrity,” he tweeted.

Kabando’s remarks come at a time when the Azimio Coalition has appointed an advisory panel to identify the suitable person who should be Raila’s running mate in August.

