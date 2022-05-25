Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa has shown former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still trailing despite nominating Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

Two weeks ago, after announcing Martha Karua as his running mate, an opinion poll conducted by TIFA showed Raila Odinga leading the Presidential race.

However, the opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa has spelled doom for the alliance between Karua and Jakom.

The poll, which was made public on Wednesday, showed that if elections are held today, Ruto will carry the day with 43.3 percent followed closely by Raila Odinga 42.4 percent.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also on the presidential ballot came third with 4 percent.

Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, who is also in the presidential race, emerged fourth with 2.4 percent.

Here is the screenshot of the Radio Africa poll showing Ruto leading and Raila Odinga following him closely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.