Friday, May 27, 2022 – On Thursday, the country held National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi where President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, attended accompanied by other political leaders.

Uhuru and Ruto’s political rivalry partly played out during the function since they were sitting at different tables which was against their norm during the prayer breakfast.

When he was given a chance to speak, Ruto for the first time apologized to President Uhuru Kenyatta for abusing him.

He also sought forgiveness from the Son of Jomo and wished him well during his retirement in August.

“To my boss, the president, I wish you well as you retire. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to serve. Serving as DP I may have fallen short of my boss’ expectations, I ask for forgiveness. People may have hurt me but I forgive everyone,” said Ruto.

Hours later after the prayer event, Ruto and his allies took their rally to Mombasa County.

During the rally, the second in command claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had impoverished Mombasa residents.

In his speech, Ruto promised to reverse several policies implemented by the Jubilee government.

“Mombasa people have experienced job losses. We have to address the issue since the process of merging KPA and KFS was not procedural,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.