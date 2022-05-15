Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has ended his hunt for a running mate by declaring the person he wants to deputise him in August.

Addressing the press at his Karen residence on Sunday, Ruto admitted that they had an intensive meeting that lasted 17 hours and they had finally come into agreement on who will deputise him in August.

Ruto said during the meeting they agreed to walk together and ensure the Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms the next government.

“We had an intensive meeting and amongst the issues we prosecuted were integration of the new members, formalization of the engagement, campaign program and how to coordinate and harmonise our agenda from the different parties,” Ruto said.

The second in command said they consulted all parties in a meeting chaired by renowned Kenyan economist Dr. David Ndii.

Ruto also said Kenya Kwanza Alliance will sign an economic charter with all the 47 counties to ensure that all counties benefit equally if the coalition forms the next government.

DP Ruto also announced that Mathira Member of parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, will be his running mate in August.

Gachagua, who is a former District officer during the infamous Molo clashes in 1992, is known for his deep pockets.

Political analysts say Ruto chose him to assist him in financing his presidential campaigns ahead of the August 9th poll.

