Monday, May 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has today welcomed Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mutua was initially a member of Azimio–One Kenya Alliance but on Sunday evening, he dumped the Raila Odinga-led coalition and joined Kenya Kwanza.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Ruto revealed that Kenyans have rejected blackmail, deceits, and conmanship in politics as manifested by Mutua’s move.

The second in command, who is also the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flagbearer, vowed to teach to those individuals who have taken the country hostage using force and impunity a lesson.

“The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit and conmanship in our politics. Those who’ve taken our country hostage using patronage, force and impunity watajua hawajui na Wakenya hawapangwingwi.Karibu Gov Alfred Mutua & MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

Here are photos of DP Ruto welcoming Mutua to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

