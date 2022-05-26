Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has wished President Uhuru Kenyatta a happy retirement since he is supposed to go home in August after serving as President for two five-year terms.

Speaking during the annual National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel Nairobi, Ruto admitted to the frosty relationship between him and his boss but wished the President well in his imminent retirement.

“My friend, President Uhuru Kenyatta, as you head to retirement it is my prayer that God will give you every aspiration of your heart and make it possible for you to enjoy the legacy that you have built,” Ruto said.

The second in command also asked the president to forgive him for any wrong that he might have committed. In return, he also said he forgives the president for whichever way the head of state might have wronged him.

