Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, should start preparing to be in opposition in August, going by a statement issued by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Nelson Havi.

In a congratulatory message to Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua after she was named as Azimio–One Kenya Alliance running mate on Monday , Havi said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a lucky man to have Karua as his deputy.

Havi, who is Westland’s parliamentary aspirant for UDA, said he had the privilege to work with the ‘Iron Lady’ on different occasions citing the two-thirds gender rule and during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case.

“Congratulations Martha Karua SC. I have worked with you on the two-thirds gender rule matter and the BBI matters. Raila Odinga is blessed to have you as his Deputy and CS Justice and Constitutional Affairs. I wish the two of you the very best in your quest to serve Kenya,” he said.

Havi’s message seems to spell doom to the Ruto/Gachagua ticket since he never used such appraisal words on Sunday when the second in command announced his running mate in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.