Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to elect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as president in August because he has nothing new to offer.

Making his speech during Mombasa County Economic Forum held at Mbaraki Sports Club on Wednesday, Ruto said Raila has nothing new since the manifesto he is using he copied from Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Raila heard that we will revert the port operations to Mombasa and he has also said he will do so. Just like he heard us talk about mama mboga and thought we said one woman. He went and picked a woman as running mate. Because they (Azimio) have nothing original”, Ruto said.

The second in command further said Raila will not be able to revert the port operations to Mombasa because he is a project of those who want to oppress the Mombasa residents.

“The Whiteman says “he who pays the piper, calls the tune”, do you think the ‘project’ can go against the master’s words?” Ruto posed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the man who took port operations to Naivasha and he is supporting and financing Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.