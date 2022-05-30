Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Kenyans wake up to a double tragedy as another Deputy President William Ruto-allied politician dies hours after the tragic death of an ODM MP

According to reports, Karima MCA Reuben Wahome Kabera passed away, hours after the announcement of the death of Rabai MP William Kamoti.

Kabera died while undergoing treatment at Mt Kenya hospital while Kamoti passed away in a road accident on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga praised the late Kabera as a jovial and outgoing person who carried the needs and aspirations of the Karima people at his heart. He was elected under the Jubilee party ticket.

On the other hand, Rabai Member of Parliament William Kamoti was confirmed dead after a tragic road accident.

Kilifi North police boss Jonathan Koech said the accident occurred at Komaza black spot on the Kilifi-Mombasa Highway on Sunday evening.

Kamoti’s death occurred immediately after IEBC cleared him to defend his seat on an Orange Democratic Movement party ticket in the August 9 polls.

According to witnesses, the legislator’s vehicle was hit by a lorry at around 9.40 pm. His driver, who sustained injuries, is admitted to the Kilifi County Referral Hospital. The MP’s body was moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire said that Kilifi County had lost a great leader.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi described the lawmaker as a devoted and hardworking leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.