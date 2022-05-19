Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has told the Azimio La Umoja alliance not to take the exit of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka lightly.

Kalonzo exited the Azimio coalition on Monday and announced his presidential bid in August.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, further named businessman Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate in August.

Reacting to his exit from Azimio, Sabina, who is among those campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August, admitted that Kalonzo’s exit is a big blow to the Azimio alliance.

Chege said Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu and her Makueni counterpart, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, do not have the same number of votes as Kalonzo Musyoka.

There are concerns that Raila Odinga made a grave mistake by not appointing Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate ahead of the August 9th polls.

Raila instead appointed Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.