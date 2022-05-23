Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and his security team had his first brush with reporters on Sunday, May 22, just after the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace in the final game of the season.

The Dutch coach was spotted leaving the stadium after the match when a Sky Sports reporter tried to ask Ten Hag some questions but was pushed back by his security guards.

“Are you excited to get started?” the reporter asked Ten Hag for his thoughts after United lost on Sunday.

But, as he got close, Ten Haag’s personal security guard pushed him away.

“Don’t push me, you’re on television,” the reporter said to the security guard.

He then said to Ten Hag: “It doesn’t look good being man-handled by security, Erik. Manchester United are a big club.”

Erik Ten Hag and his security guy not impressed with Gary Cotterill welcoming him to the Premier League #mufc pic.twitter.com/3g1fW7x1xV — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 22, 2022