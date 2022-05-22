Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Machakos County Senator, Agnes Kavindu, has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka not to go back to Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Speaking on Saturday, Kavindu said Raila betrayed Kalonzo on Monday when he named Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate.

Kavindu said Raila had assured Kalonzo he will be his running mate and wondered why he suddenly changed and nominated Martha Karua.

She urged Kalonzo not to go back to Azimio until he is given back his position as Raila Odinga’s running mate

“In this third time, Raila has assured Kalonzo that he will get the running mate position, but he bypasses him and gets his deputy from another region, that is the only reason Kalonzo bolted out of Azimio.

“If they will not give Kalonzo what he wants in Azimio, since he chose Sunkuli, we will support him and we will move on,” Kavindu said.

Kalonzo’s move has been received with mixed reactions across the Kamba Community with professionals and members of the clergy telling Kalonzo to rejoin Azimio, and take up the Chief Cabinet slot, while his allies argue that the position is unconstitutional and thus not tenable to the Ukambani kingpin.

