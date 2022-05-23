Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has downplayed the chances of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga winning the election in August.

Speaking in Kabarnet, Baringo County, on Sunday, Mudavadi said the Mt Kenya region, where the majority of votes are perceived to be, is largely supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest.

Raila, according to Mudavadi, has no chance of garnering enough votes from the region and should withdraw from the race for the statehouse.

“Uhuru told me that when he retires he will retire with Raila but I have observed him and I have seen it might be true because the other day we were in Mt.Kenya and I saw it is full to the brim with Kenya Kwanza supporters. The earthquake is in Kenya Kwanza,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi chastised the Azimio la Umoja outfit, calling it a “political slaughterhouse,” and accusing them of preventing Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka from leaving the coalition after announcing his defection.

“Azimio is a political slaughterhouse to treat people like hostages because Kalonzo has entered there, he is told he now has no democratic freedom to seek his own way,” Mudavadi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.