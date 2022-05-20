Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team have urged their supporters to remain steadfast and not to be confused by the latest opinion poll by Trends and Insight Africa (TIFA) that placed Azimio presidential candidate ahead of the DP in the August presidential contest.

In the opinion poll released by TIFA on Wednesday, Raila has surpassed Ruto as the most preferred presidential candidate.

The poll revealed that Raila’s popularity stood at 39% against DP Ruto’s 35%.

Raila’s impressive score has been attributed to his calculated decision to pick Martha Karua as his running mate.

“As of now the presidential contest pair of Raila and Karua appear to attract the most voting intentions of Kenyans, through the Ruto-Gacagua pair are not far behind at (39 % vs 35%),” the research findings stated.

However, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna, an ardent supporter of Ruto, dismissed the TIFA poll terming it as fake.

The outspoken lawyer instead argued that the polls have favored Ruto.

He urged Ruto’s supporters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes against Raila to prevent the deep state from rigging them.

“In Kenya, fake pollsters and the Githeri Media are in frenzy, tripping over each other with fake opinion polls, numbers, and fictitious analysis. They are mobilizing William Ruto supporters to turn up in huge numbers to retire conman Raila Odinga on August 9,” Miguna Miguna said in a Tweet.

Miguna’s comments were echoed by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who said that the opinion polls were tailored to achieve a certain interest.

Khalwale, who is eying the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on a UDA party ticket, said that the 2022 presidential election is done and dusted.

“TIFA is wasting time helping Uhuru and Raila to continue living in denial! 2022 is done and dusted – Ruto it is,” Khalwale said.

