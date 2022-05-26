Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her doctor recommended she drinks sperm to increase fertility in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

On Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kourtney told her Ayurvedic cleanse expert that their fertility doctor instructed her to ingest Barker’s sperm.

“But he said something he told us to, well he told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking his c-m like 4 times a week,” an awkward Kourtney said as she chuckled.

“I love this doctor,” an amused Barker responded, adding that he has “grade-A” sperm.

The pair have been documenting their fertility journey throughout the new season and have even filmed their doctor’s appointments for the show. The couple struggled to conceive, with an egg retrieval failing.

Kourtney added;

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful, so our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic [alternate medicine], it’s like 3,000 years old, which will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs.

“I did this cleanse 10 years ago, I kept telling Travis about this and it’s the one thing we haven’t tried that he’s heard me talk about.”

The episode also showed Kourtney speaking directly to Travis about their fertility journey, telling him: “I’m on so much oestrogen right now, on top of not having sex with you, or not having caffeine. If my moods take a turn, that’s why.”

“I’m okay with a bad day or a rough day with you than a day without you,” Travis assured her.

Kourtney has taken a variety of steps to increase the odds of conception, including an extensive cleanse, vaginal steam, oil hair massage, and a pressure-point massage. While the couple’s journey continues, they have celebrated their marriage this month with multiple ceremonies for family and friends.