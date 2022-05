Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – Bravin Omondi has taken to Twitter and exposed a man who stole from him.

He alleged that the suspect is a notorious thief who stole a phone and a wallet from him.

He urged anyone with information concerning the suspected thief to contact him and promised a reward.

See photos of the alleged thief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST