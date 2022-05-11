Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, 11 May 2022 – A 26-year-old lady who is in a troubled marriage has written to relationship expert Wairimu Kimani narrating her awful experience with her Nigerian husband.

They got married through a colourful wedding after dating for six months but after settling down, her husband started being abusive and arrogant.

Just two days after the wedding, he brought a Nigerian woman to teach her how to cook.

She later discovered that he was sleeping with the woman.

The distressed lady, who lives in Denmark, claims that her Nigerian husband is holding her hostage after stealing all her documents, making it hard for her to leave the foreign country.

He has even threatened to kill her if she divorces him and to make matters worse, she is 4 weeks pregnant.

This is what she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.