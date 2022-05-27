Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Three-time 1500m world champion, Asbel Kiprop, has cleared the air on claims that he was involved in a club fight.

Social media was awash with rumours that the troubled athlete sustained head injuries while fighting over a woman at a nightclub in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County.

A photo of Kiprop showing stitched cuts in the head while aboard a vehicle circulated on social media, with reports emerging that he was fighting over a woman.

The faded athlete has denied claims that the injuries were as a result of a club fight.

He alleged that he sustained the injuries after being involved in a motorbike accident.

“I sustained the injuries in a motorbike accident at Simat Village in Kapseret last Friday, May 20. I was the one riding the motorcycle,” he said.

Kiprop’s fortunes dwindled after he was involved in a doping scandal and given a three year ban that started in April 2019 and ended in February 2022.

He won gold medal in the 2008 Olympic Games in the 1500m race before things went south.

His other global victories in the 1500m race came in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

