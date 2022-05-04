Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Nominated MP David Sankok may have inadvertently driven his son to commit suicide by shooting himself in the chin and the bullet exiting through the head.

The 15-year-old form four student at Kericho High School picked up his father’s pistol and blew up his head in their Narok home.

This happened just a minute after Sankok had held a meeting with his son over his deteriorating academic performance.

According to sources, the boy was to return to school last week but instead, he disappeared from their home only to show up on Monday, May 2.

This infuriated Sankok, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, who summoned him for a serious talk.

Sankok’s son had literally given up on education as he is said to have told his father that he was tired of Masomo (Education).

“Today Monday, May 2, morning, the father summoned the boy for a talk. The boy insisted he was tired of masomo,” the source said.

However, after a lengthy discussion, the boy gave in and agreed to go back to school on Tuesday, May 3, accompanied by the father.

Shortly after Sankok left for a political meeting, the son quickly accessed the mother’s handbag, took the keys to the bedroom and the safe where he took a pistol and shot himself dead.

Sankok has already recorded a statement with the police even as it emerges he might have forced his son to go back to school when he didn’t want to, leaving him with no option but to end his life.

