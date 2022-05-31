Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Beatrice Adagala has dismissed rumours that she has dumped Kakamega gubernatorial hopeful Cleophas Malala over his fake degree saga.

Reports circulating on social media had claimed that Beatrice, who is Malala’s running mate, had stepped down to protect her image over senator Malala’s fake degree saga.

The reports further claim that Adagala resigned, fearing for her life after senator Malala was stripped of his bodyguards.

But speaking after winding up on their San Francisco visit, Adagala insisted that she was firmly in the race and that she will soon hit the ground running to campaign for Malala.

She dismissed as ‘fake’ reports that she has stepped down.

“And definitely there will be more propaganda coming…I step down? No. No way. I am very much in the race. I am going to hit the ground running next week so Kakamega here we come,” Malala’s running mate said.

On his part, Malala said they were well rejuvenated and urged his campaign team to be strong, adding that he and Adagala have enough energy, resources, and focus that they will clinch the Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

“I think we have had good time planning and we want to assure our opponents that we are coming in a big way and they should be ready to accept defeat come August 9,” Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST