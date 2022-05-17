Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 17 May 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s bodyguard, Sergeant Cheruiyot, escaped death by a whisker on Monday evening after he fell from his boss’s official car which was overspeeding.

According to reports, Ruto’s convoy was speeding from Rongai, where they were chased away by the residents.

Ruto reportedly tried to address a roadside rally with his UDA brigade but the rally was thwarted by celebrations of Martha Karua’s appointment as Raila Odinga’s running mate.

From the video shared online, Sergeant Cheruiyot, who was among the bodyguards surrounding Ruto’s official car- a luxurious Lexus LX 570, is seen slipping and falling in the middle of the road as the vehicle continued with the journey.

Luckily, the sergeant was rescued by a police rider who was part of the entourage.

He quickly boarded another car within the convoy and the journey continued.

Ruto had taken his Kenya Kwanza rally to Kajiado County where he sold his bottom-up economic model just a day after he unveiled Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.