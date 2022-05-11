Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – The police are desperately searching for twin schoolgirls after they disappeared from their home.

Gracie and Millie Bennett, both 11, were reported missing from their family’s house in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday, May 10.

Their family and police are concerned for their welfare.

The two girls are white, 4ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.

Millie was last seen wearing a black Nike Tec jumper, black jeans and white high-topped Nike trainers.

Gracie was wearing a navy blue hoody with the initials ‘MB’ on the chest, blue jeans and white Puma trainers.

One of the girls is also carrying a cream-coloured backpack, while the other may have a navy backpack with white spots.

Police have asked anyone who has seen the girls, or knows of their whereabouts, to call immediately.