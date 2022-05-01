Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Deputy Presiding Officers

Qualifications

  • Be a Kenyan citizen, and non-partisan;
  • Hold a Degree/Diploma certificate from a recognized institution;
  • Computer literate;
  • Have effective communication;
  • Good report writing skills;
  • Ability to manage people, sensitive data and materials;
  • Have skills in data computation;
  • Must be available for the entire period of the General Election;
  • Must be of high integrity and abide with the Commission’s Code of 
  • Conduct; and
  • Must be residents in the Constituency or Ward in which they apply for.

Wages 

  • Presiding Officers will be paid Kshs. 2000/= per day; and
  • Deputy Presiding Officers will be paid Ksh. 1,800/= per day.

How to Apply

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website.
Applicants who strictly meet the requirements should apply online at the IEBC jobs portal

https://jobs.iebc.or.ke

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 5th May 2022.

Note from IEBC:

  • The payments will be taxable in accordance with prevailing KRA regulations;
  • Applicants attention is drawn to Section 30 of the IEBC Act in which Members or Employees of the Commission will be held liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to a fine of not more than one million shillings or both for subverting the process of free, fair elections or interfering with the functions of the commission in discharging its duty;
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful candidates will be vetted as per Chapter Six of the Constitution;
  • The Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to disqualification

