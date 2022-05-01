Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Deputy Presiding Officers

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen, and non-partisan;

Hold a Degree/Diploma certificate from a recognized institution;

Computer literate;

Have effective communication;

Good report writing skills;

Ability to manage people, sensitive data and materials;

Have skills in data computation;

Must be available for the entire period of the General Election;

Must be of high integrity and abide with the Commission’s Code of

Conduct; and

Must be residents in the Constituency or Ward in which they apply for.

Wages

Presiding Officers will be paid Kshs. 2000/= per day; and

Deputy Presiding Officers will be paid Ksh. 1,800/= per day.

How to Apply

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website.

Applicants who strictly meet the requirements should apply online at the IEBC jobs portal





https://jobs.iebc.or.ke

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 5th May 2022.

Note from IEBC:

The payments will be taxable in accordance with prevailing KRA regulations;

Applicants attention is drawn to Section 30 of the IEBC Act in which Members or Employees of the Commission will be held liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to a fine of not more than one million shillings or both for subverting the process of free, fair elections or interfering with the functions of the commission in discharging its duty;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful candidates will be vetted as per Chapter Six of the Constitution;

The Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to disqualification