Thursday, 05 May 2022 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has once again sparked reactions on social media after she recently went to church rocking a figure-hugging dress.

The curvy singer had been invited to perform at a church function and as usual, she went dressed to kill in a dress that flaunted her voluptuous curves.

Some fans felt that she was disrespecting the pulpit by dressing seductively in church.

They rushed to the comments after she posted the video on Tik-Tok and called her out.

Some of her fans even wondered how men were able to concentrate as she was performing.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.