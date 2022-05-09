Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, May 9, 2022 – David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is without a doubt one of the richest singers in Africa.
To prove his financial muscles, he recently shipped in a Lamborghini Aventador.
The 29-year-old bought the luxury Sports Car to celebrate a successful 2021.
He was spotted driving the high-end car in the streets of Lagos while in the company of his ‘boys’.
The video comes amid reports that he canceled his Kenyan show after he demanded a performance fee of Ksh 35 million.
Promoters failed to meet his demands, prompting him to cancel the show.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
