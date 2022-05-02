Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe has revealed the man whom President Uhuru Kenyatta will pick as his deputy should Deputy President William Ruto resign.

Speaking during Labour Day Celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, Uhuru asked Ruto to resign instead of criticising the government he is serving.

Speaking at the St. Kizito Makema Catholic Church in Webuye East, Bungoma County, Murathe who is a former Gatanga Member of Parliament, said should Ruto resign, the ruling Jubilee party had settled on Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to replace him.

“The president was hoping he could replace Ruto with Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, but the deputy president did not resign as we’d expected,” Murathe said.

Uhuru Kenyatta and Willam Ruto broke up when the Head of State reached a cooperation pact with ODM leader Raila Odinga on March 9, 2018. The truce was christened the “handshake”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST,