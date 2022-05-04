Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – American stand-up comedian, Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing a Netflix comedy show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, May 3.

Video from the Netflix Is A Joke event shows a man charging onto the stage and tackling the comedian before being dragged off by security. Chappelle appeared to be uninjured and continued with his set, joking: ‘It was a trans man’.

Jamie Foxx, who was watching the show at the Hollywood Bowl wearing a sheriff’s hat, rushed on stage to help detain the attacker.

Chris Rock, who later performed at the event last night came on stage and joked: ‘Was that Will Smith?’ after his own violent outburst on stage at the Oscars in March

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage



After the attacker was detained, Chappelle thanked Foxx on stage during the curtain call.

He said: ‘Shout out to Jamie Foxx by the way. Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat.’

Foxx replied: ‘I thought that was part of the show, I didn’t know what the f***…’

Chappelle said: ‘I grabbed the back of that n**** head. His hair was spongy. Absorbent.’

Foxx added: ‘Listen, I just want to say, this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times.

‘For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.’

Chappelle said: ‘I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a n**** backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.’

After the attack, Jimmy Carr shared a selfie taken with the fellow comedian and described his Los Angeles show as ‘crazy’.

He tweeted: ‘The Hollywood Bowl show with the legendary Dave Chappelle was crazy. Just happy everyone’s ok.’

Chappelle came under fire last year over jokes about trans people in his Netflix comedy show The Closer.

During the controversial special, he made one comment stating that ‘gender is a fact’, prompting Netflix staff to protest and mass outrage on social media against some of his jokes.

In the special, he stated that he does not hate transgender people, and tells a long anecdote about a trans woman comic, who he describes as a friend, who came to his defense in earlier entanglements with the community.

Chappelle added: ‘Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact.’

He also joked that women today view transwomen the same way black people might view white women wearing blackface, and remarked that women are entitled to feel anger toward transwomen, since Caitlyn Jenner won Glamour magazine’s 2015 Woman of the Year award.

‘I’d be mad as sh*t if I was a woman,’ Chappelle said.

The attack comes weeks after Will Smith attacked Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. The actor slapped the comedian on stage after a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett-Smith has been open in the past about her struggles with alopecia.