Data Officer

Job Summary

The Data Officer will be responsible for data collation, entry, validation, program monitoring and reporting in DATIM and other online reporting innovations from all the supported health facilities.

Duties & Responsibilities

Provide complete, timely and accurate data and reports.

Conduct thorough validation logic on submitted data by facility health records officers

Provide timely feedback to the SI team and facility records officers based on identified site-specific data quality gaps and poor performance

Produce monthly data summaries to track and inform programmatic performance against targets

Prepare PowerPoint presentations as requested by the program team, MoH and CDC

Serve as a reliever for facility records officers by ensuring an up to date EMR and reporting compliance

Offer on-site support on EMR and provide technical guidance to facility records officers; on need basis

Ensure utmost security to program data

Qualifications and professional skills

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, IT/Computer Science, Informatics,

Statistics or related field

1 – 3 years’ relevant data management experience in HIV or health-related field

Advanced computer skills in Ms-Office suite including advanced Ms-Excel and

Ms-Power point

Team player with strong analytical capability

Ability to work under extreme pressure with minimal supervision

How to Apply:

Kindly send your application which includes a cover letter and an updated CV including the names of three professional referees to CIHEBKENYA_Recruitment@cihebkenya.org on or before 17TH May 2022. Applicants are advised to include the title “DATA OFFICER” on the subject line or visit https://www.cihebkenya.org/jobs/data-officer/

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.