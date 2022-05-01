Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment? The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the place for those looking for new horizons.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Data Management Analyst to join our ICT team. Reporting to the Head of Governance and Protection, the Data Management Analyst will be responsible for the administration of data governance functions across the enterprise. This includes the management of data stewardship activities, assistance with metadata activities, supporting data management policies, standards and procedures, supporting data architecture initiatives and supporting data quality initiatives.

Responsibilities

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

Manage and support the efforts of the data governance & protection by enabling the data stewardship activities performed by business data stewards and the platform stewards.

Identify, manage and coordinate resolution of data governance and quality issues, and assist in the definition and framing of data issues and solution alternatives.

Facilitate and support the definition of data management policies, standards, practices, rules and processes.

Engage stakeholders in data governance to understand the bank’s enterprise data and information needs.

Contribute to drafting business data names, definitions, and quality requirements.

Schedule and announce meetings of data stewardship committees, plan and publish meeting agendas, prepare and distribute meeting minutes, and prepare meeting discussion materials, and distribute them for prior review.

Assist data architecture activities when needed, support strategic direction by undertaking objective, systematic analysis and deduce accurate conclusions based on evidence.

Support implementation of the Data Protection strategy across the bank.

Determine the root cause for data integrity gaps resulting from previously uncontrolled migrations in order to provide appropriate data resolution and remedy process.

Interact with Management, IT, Compliance and Performance personnel to gather data management requirements and construct the necessary quality control procedures.

Facilitate company data protection policies for awareness among employees.

Support productive working relationships by building and sustaining positive relationships with team members, stakeholders and clients, and being responsive to changes in client and stakeholder needs and expectations.

Achieve results through managing priorities, committing to achieving quality outcomes, adhering to documentation procedures, and seeking feedback from stakeholders to gauge satisfaction.

Display personal drive and integrity by taking responsibility for meeting objectives and progressing work, showing initiative to do what is required, and committing energy and drive to see that goals are achieved.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

A degree in management, organization governance, information management, or related management fields is preferred. Possession of an MBA will be an added advantage.

A minimum of three (3) years of experience in an enterprise data governance business environment.

Any IT management certification, such as ITIL, will be an added advantage.

Experience in guiding enterprise data management initiatives in key business areas and in operationalizing data governance.

Expertise in creating and deploying best practices and methodologies and knowledge about managing and leading technical data analytics teams across multiple departments.

Knowledge and experience in building and supporting data stewardship teams across the organization and developing initiatives to cascade data governance best practices.

Demonstrated ability to manage complexity and multiple initiatives

Ability to synthesize and analyze diverse data and information, develop and recommend strategies

Ability to think creatively, highly driven and self-motivated

Strategic perspective with an ability to analyze complex issues, develop appropriate action plans and deliver results.

How to apply:

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@www.co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number DMA/IID/2022 by 28th April 2022.

We are an equal opportunity employer.