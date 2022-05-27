Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Data Analyst

KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Your Role

As a Data Analyst, you will drive our analytics function by generating data-driven insights to guide commercial and operating strategy; developing metrics, dashboards, and statistical analyses; and helping to shape our overall vision & strategy.

Responsibilities

Build models to identify trends, forecast performance, and identify improvements to company strategy, products, and operations

Design and run data analyses to guide decision-making

Design and prepare company dashboards and other key stakeholder reporting

Design and develop automation tools to streamline day-to-day activities

Identify and coordinate data infrastructure improvements with the software team

Enable the success of KOKO Team Members by supporting them in accessing, understanding, and utilizing data

Ensure consistency, accuracy, and overall integrity of business metrics

Develop and maintain business intelligence documentation, training materials, best practices, and overall data toolkit

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree, ideally in Computer Science, Math, Statistics, or Economics (Master’s degree a plus)

4+ years of experience in data analysis, consulting, finance, or other quantitatively rigorous role

Proficiency with Tableau and/or Looker, SQL, Excel, and statistical methods (Python an added plus)

Ability to balance priorities, clarify stakeholder requirements, pay keen attention to detail, and generally keep deliverables on schedule

Ability to communicate technical details clearly and concisely to management & external stakeholders

A curious mind and a passion for problem-solving, data, and analytics

Comfort in a fast-paced, growth-stage start-up environment

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

How to Apply

