Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Pay Data Analyst

ABOUT THE ROLE

You will manage pay data processing by leading day-to-day payroll execution, statutory compliance, and benefits administration, detecting and eliminating any variances and/or discrepancies to ensure 100% pay data accuracy. You will also support the enhancement of the best-in-class system and requisite procedure to process pay data for 8,000+ staff across 10+ countries. Reporting to the People Operations Manager you will work with colleagues in the Global HR, Finance and Corporate Operations teams.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead strategic initiatives, project coordination, and management of our technology systems for People data, statutory compliance and payroll management

Independently ensure seamless, accurate processing of payroll and expense reimbursements in adherence to the organization’s claims policy, while ensuring compliance with country-specific statutory regulations

Manage and enhance the payroll software and all other pay data-related systems

Establish and maintain standard operating procedures for processing payroll and maintaining the accuracy of all pay data

CAREER GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

QUALIFICATIONS

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

2+ years experience as a Finance, payroll or HR information system administrator

2+ years experience with payroll software such as Sage VIP, Sage 300 People, Paychex, and Payescape

Passion for data processing, accuracy and analytics

Experience in database management, with high numerical aptitude

Advanced project management, change management or consulting skills

Ability to lead, execute and enhance payroll service delivery across multiple countries

START DATE

As soon as possible

JOB LOCATION

Kigali, Rwanda or Nairobi, Kenya

As part of the Rwandan government Covid-19 prevention measures, citizens and Rwandan residents must be fully vaccinated in order to access public places and different services including work-related activities (e.g. physical conferences and meetings).

BENEFITS

Health insurance, housing, and comprehensive benefits

ELIGIBILITY

This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya or Rwanda

HOW TO APPLY

Interested and qualified applicants to click here to apply for the position before 26 June 2022.