Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – A dad, 62, has died after being mauled by an American-Bully type dog while reportedly dog-sitting for the day.

The man went into cardiac arrest after being bitten by the dog at a house in Wrexham, North Wales, on Monday, May 23.

Cops swooped in on the address and found a number of dogs at the scene.

The animals were all seized and the animal responsible for the man’s death was euthanised by vets.

Locals said the dead man was believed to be a parent of the owners of the dogs and was looking after the dogs for the day.

One said: “It is a terrible tragedy. I’ve heard they were involved in breeding these dogs and there were at least three in the house.”

North Wales police said in a statement: “At 11.44am on Monday we responded to a request to attend an address on Holt Road, Wrexham to assist an ambulance crew at the scene.

“Welsh Ambulance Service reported that a 62-year-old male was in cardiac arrest after being bitten by a dog at the property.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The dog was securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet.

Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by trained dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled whilst enquiries are ongoing.