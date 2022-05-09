Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – United Democratic Party Leader Cyrus Jirongo has abandoned Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Jirongo distanced himself from a letter by his Secretary-General endorsing Kalonzo to be Raila Odinga’s running mate.

This comes just days after his UDP had written to the seven-member Azimio panel tasked with finding a suitable candidate in the Azimio la Umoja – OKA to deputize Raila Odinga.

In a Tweet on Thursday, that was deleted hours later, Jirongo’s party threw its weight behind the former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s candidacy.

“The United Democratic Party hereby proposes and submits the name of Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming 2022 General Elections,” Bernard Wachie Wafukho, UDP Secretary-General, wrote to the advisory panel.

However, Jirongo withdrew the letter endorsing Kalonzo Musyoka as Raila Odinga’s running mate.

In a statement, Jirongo said the letter purportedly signed by the party’s Secretary-General was not approved by all party organs.

This comes even as the Azimio panel, which comprises religious leaders and seasoned politicians, began the interviews in search of a suitable candidate to be Raila’s running mate and has until tomorrow to submit a name or names to Raila Odinga for approval or rejection.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.