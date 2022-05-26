Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Customer Service Attaché’s

Corporate Marketing Executive/Customer Service attache’s based in Nairobi.

Are you a young vibrant and energetic individual who has a desire to succeed and win new business?

Company Definition:

Appcode Technologies, is a new start-up that is engaged in addressing the needs of Information Technology and Industrial Automation. Working with a firm conviction and determination for the advancement of IT & AI and by joining hands with the leading global partners. Our core purpose is to foster technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity. We also intend to train other young people on technology in a bid to empower the next generation of coders. Our vision and tagline is to code Africa’s next best technology ideas and train 5,000 young people with technological skills such as coding by 2025.

To achieve this, we are currently seeking two (2) experienced and professional marketing attache’s to join our team as an intern/attaché for 3 months at our new office in Kahawa Sukari. We hope that this opportunity will give you the opportunity to grow in your career, learn about business growth, building technology and building awesome teams.

Key Responsibilities:

Requirements:

How to Apply

1. Send an application cover email and CV to appcode254@gmail.com.

2. The subject of your email should be: APPLICATION FOR MARKETING INTERNSHIP, 2022.

3. State your current area of residence.

4. Any previous employer(s) and their contacts.

5. Whether you are currently working or not (However, this is not a requirement for employment as the position targets those working and those not currently employed).

6. Your education history.

7. This position is only for interns and attaches or any graduate willing to work and grow from that capacity. Employment opportunities after the 3 months internships/attachment will only be based on good performance and merit.

Closing date of this application is 22nd/June/2022.

AppCode Technologies Ltd will only contact candidates that will be selected for interviews.

The recruitment process will be:

Communication with the selected candidates.

Submission of required documents by the candidates.

Training of all the candidates.

Two weeks of office work at AppCode’s new office in Kahawa Sukari.

Selection of the best from Stage 4.

Attachment period of 3 months to the ultimately successful candidate.

N/B: Confirmation will only be issued depending on performance. This advert is not a guarantee of a job. Only successful applicants will be contacted. AppCode Technologies Ltd does not charge for any advert and does not therefore take responsibility for any fees paid for job adverts.