Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Customer Service Representative

We currently have an exciting career opportunity for a Customer Service Representative within Jubilee Health Insurance Limited. The position holder will report to the Digital Transformation and Customer Experience Manager and will be based at Head Office in Nairobi.

Role Purpose

The job holder will be responsible for attending to customer’s and provider queries by determining their requirements, answering to these inquiries, resolving problems, and fulfilling customers’ requests.

Main Responsibilities

Respond to potential/existing customer inquiries by providing and/or clarifying with the desired information.

Inform clients by explaining procedures and answering questions through inbound calls.

Resolves complaints by clarifying issues and exploring answers and alternative solutions, implementing solutions, and escalating unresolved complaints.

Complaints management by proper escalation of client queries through the CRM system.

Ensure strict process compliance in line with the business lines objective.

Selling additional products by recognizing opportunities to cross-sell or up-sell new benefits.

Maintain and improve quality results by adhering to standards and guidelines, recommending improved procedures.

Complete call logs.

Follow up on any issues raised by providers.

Generate reports on the various engagements and feedback collected.

Support other Voice of the Customer campaigns when needed.

Key Competencies

Customer Service orientation

Data entry skills

Listening skills

Phone Skills

Verbal communication

Adaptability

Attention to detail

Good Interpersonal relationships

Ability to Multi-task

Qualifications

Graduate from a recognized university

Medical professionals have an added advantage.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office suite and packages

How to Apply

If you are qualified and seeking an exciting new challenge, please apply via Recruitment@jubileekenya.com quoting the Job Reference Number and Position by 12th May 2022 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.