Customer Service Associate

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Service

Job Responsibilities

  • Moderating and screening written user content on profiles
  • Moderating and screening user-submitted photos
  • Handling online support requests.
  • Responding to incoming calls and chats.
  • Various support tasks assigned

Job Qualifications

  • A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills. 
  • Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system – speed and accuracy are important
  • Ability to thrive in a multitasking environment and can adjust priorities on the fly.
  • Ability to respond promptly and prioritize workload effectively based on the needs of customers.
  • Keen attention to detail and effective time management skills
  • Eager to learn, adapt and collaborate at all levels. 
  • Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional, and ability to work under minimum supervision)
  • Ability to handle pressure/stress, handle responses to criticism tactfully and maintain a professional demeanor.
  • Ability to escalate issues through the appropriate channels – we thrive on feedback.
  • Readiness to work in the dating sphere

Job Requirements

  • C.S.E Minimum of a B-
  • Bachelor’s Degree  in a business-related field with a 2nd class honors upper
  • 5 and above years of customer service experience with call center experience as an added advantage.
  • An exceptional level of computer literacy especially in MS office.
  • Advanced fluency in English both written and verbal – Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to work in shifts, as we are open 24 hours per day/7 days per week/365 days a year currently with the following shifts available: 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm, and 11 pm to 7 am.

How to Apply

Apply through Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to  recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 18th May 2022.

Indicate the exact position (Customer Service Associate) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.

