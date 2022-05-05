Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Customer Service Associate
Location: Nairobi
Industry: Service
Job Responsibilities
- Moderating and screening written user content on profiles
- Moderating and screening user-submitted photos
- Handling online support requests.
- Responding to incoming calls and chats.
- Various support tasks assigned
Job Qualifications
- A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.
- Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system – speed and accuracy are important
- Ability to thrive in a multitasking environment and can adjust priorities on the fly.
- Ability to respond promptly and prioritize workload effectively based on the needs of customers.
- Keen attention to detail and effective time management skills
- Eager to learn, adapt and collaborate at all levels.
- Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional, and ability to work under minimum supervision)
- Ability to handle pressure/stress, handle responses to criticism tactfully and maintain a professional demeanor.
- Ability to escalate issues through the appropriate channels – we thrive on feedback.
- Readiness to work in the dating sphere
Job Requirements
- C.S.E Minimum of a B-
- Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field with a 2nd class honors upper
- 5 and above years of customer service experience with call center experience as an added advantage.
- An exceptional level of computer literacy especially in MS office.
- Advanced fluency in English both written and verbal – Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.
- Ability to work in shifts, as we are open 24 hours per day/7 days per week/365 days a year currently with the following shifts available: 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm, and 11 pm to 7 am.
How to Apply
Apply through Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 18th May 2022.
Indicate the exact position (Customer Service Associate) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>