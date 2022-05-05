Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Customer Service Associate

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Service

Job Responsibilities

Moderating and screening written user content on profiles

Moderating and screening user-submitted photos

Handling online support requests.

Responding to incoming calls and chats.

Various support tasks assigned

Job Qualifications

A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.

Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system – speed and accuracy are important

Ability to thrive in a multitasking environment and can adjust priorities on the fly.

Ability to respond promptly and prioritize workload effectively based on the needs of customers.

Keen attention to detail and effective time management skills

Eager to learn, adapt and collaborate at all levels.

Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional, and ability to work under minimum supervision)

Ability to handle pressure/stress, handle responses to criticism tactfully and maintain a professional demeanor.

Ability to escalate issues through the appropriate channels – we thrive on feedback.

Readiness to work in the dating sphere

Job Requirements

C.S.E Minimum of a B-

Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field with a 2 nd class honors upper

class honors upper 5 and above years of customer service experience with call center experience as an added advantage.

An exceptional level of computer literacy especially in MS office.

Advanced fluency in English both written and verbal – Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.

Ability to work in shifts, as we are open 24 hours per day/7 days per week/365 days a year currently with the following shifts available: 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm, and 11 pm to 7 am.

How to Apply

Apply through Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 18th May 2022.

Indicate the exact position (Customer Service Associate) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.