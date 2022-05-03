Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Customer Support Associate

About the role

Customer Support Associate 2 will ensure that new customers are onboarded properly and provide support to Fresh Life Operators (FLOs). In particular, the Associate is expected to convert leads to opportunities and ensure continued support to FLOs run their Fresh Life Toilets (FLTs) successfully, ensure hygiene and cleanliness standards are well maintained, also ensure all cases are resolved on time. Additionally, the Associate will support network growth by securing referrals from existing customers and ensuring the same network is sustained.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deliver high-touch customer service through phone calls and one on one conversations.

Exercise good oral and written communication skills.

Knowledge of CRM use and ability to manage a call center

Be thorough and pay attention to detail

Have knowledge in report writing

Be flexible and adaptable to work in the community.

Demonstrated experience building relationships with stakeholders

Experience with collecting and managing data

Knowledge of Kisumu and low-income areas

Customer onboarding and after-sales support

Demonstrated experience in the sanitation sector and knowledge of sanitation

Ability to use MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint – medium level proficiency required

Above all (and more essential than any academic qualification!) you must be practical, self-driven, resourceful, efficient, and energetic!

Qualifications

Degree Holder; Business Admin or Social Sciences At least 2 years of relevant experience Working in informal settlements will be an added advantage. Proficiency in speaking in Kiswahili, English, and Dholuo. Physically fit.

Job Location

Kisumu

How to Apply

Qualified and Interested applicants to Click Here To Apply for the position before 30/05/2022.