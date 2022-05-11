Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Customer Services Assistants

Key Responsibilities

Attend to any queries about MEDS.

Gather information relating to the contact list and update the Master file list as well as relevant stakeholders

Handle communication of orders being processed to all stakeholders who include but are not limited to USAID, 3PLs, County Pharmacists, Implementing Partners, Points of Contacts at the Service Delivery Points (SDPs), and any other stakeholders

Receive and handle complaints/queries to facilitate timely resolution as per activity KPIs and for client satisfaction

Verification and reconciliation of Proof of Delivery (PODs) upon receipt while addressing issues raised on the PODs

Compile the PODs and submit them to KEMSA within 5 working days after actual distribution

Co-ordinate storage of USAID order processing records to facilitate archiving and retrieval of information

Participate in preparing service delivery reports for information and decision making

Requirements:

Diploma in Business Administration

Excellent phone etiquette

Outstanding communication skills both oral and written

Proficient computer skills

3 years in a busy Communication/Call Centre

How to apply

If you fit this profile, kindly email your written application and CV to ; hr@meds.or.ke

By: 18th May 2022

(Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to)