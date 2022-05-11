Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Customer Services Assistants
Key Responsibilities
- Attend to any queries about MEDS.
- Gather information relating to the contact list and update the Master file list as well as relevant stakeholders
- Handle communication of orders being processed to all stakeholders who include but are not limited to USAID, 3PLs, County Pharmacists, Implementing Partners, Points of Contacts at the Service Delivery Points (SDPs), and any other stakeholders
- Receive and handle complaints/queries to facilitate timely resolution as per activity KPIs and for client satisfaction
- Verification and reconciliation of Proof of Delivery (PODs) upon receipt while addressing issues raised on the PODs
- Compile the PODs and submit them to KEMSA within 5 working days after actual distribution
- Co-ordinate storage of USAID order processing records to facilitate archiving and retrieval of information
- Participate in preparing service delivery reports for information and decision making
Requirements:
- Diploma in Business Administration
- Excellent phone etiquette
- Outstanding communication skills both oral and written
- Proficient computer skills
- 3 years in a busy Communication/Call Centre
How to apply
If you fit this profile, kindly email your written application and CV to ; hr@meds.or.ke
By: 18th May 2022
(Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to)
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>